TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Happy birthday (January 4th) to Michael Stipe. Eddie Vedder inducted R.E.M. into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ten years ago. Which group did Stipe induct?

Stumped? Here are some hints.

R.E.M. did the song “Man on the Moon” about Andy Kaufman ; the wife of this band’s singer acted in Man on the Moon , a film about him.

; the wife of this band’s singer acted in , a film about him. Their breakthrough album was released in 1991, the same year R.E.M. released Out of Time .

. Stipe is godfather to their frontman’s daughter.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2016-Robert Stigwood, the Australian emigré who managed The Bee Gees and Eric Clapton, ran a successful record company and produced such films as Saturday Night Fever, Tommy, Grease, Evita and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, dies at 81.

2004-Kinks leader Ray Davies is shot in the leg while chasing thieves who snatched a purse from a woman he was with in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

1986-Former Thin Lizzy singer-bassist Phil Lynott dies of heart failure resulting from pneumonia contracted after being hospitalized for a drug overdose. He was 36.

1978-Ozzy Osbourne rejoins Black Sabbath, which he had quit the previous November.

1976-Mal Evans, a Liverpool pal who became The Beatles‘ road manager and assistant, is shot dead by police late at night in his L-A apartment after he points a rifle at officers called to the scene by his live-in girlfriend, who was concerned by his drunken threat of suicide. Evans, who contributed in small ways to various Beatles records, appears in Help! as the hapless marathon swimmer looking for the White Cliffs of Dover.

1975-Elton John tops the Billboard singles chart with his cover of “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds,” which has backing vocals by John Lennon.

1974-Elton John‘s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” is certified gold.

1971-Mick Jagger stars in Performance, which opens in London. The movie was completed two years earlier but shelved. The Rolling Stones‘ singer plays, to nobody’s surprise, a jaded, decadent rock star.

1967-The Beatles start recording “Penny Lane.” The song is completed on the 17th when the distinctive piccolo trumpet part is added.

1965-Leo Fender sells the Fender Guitar Company to CBS for 13-million dollars.

BIRTHDAYS

Michael Stipe – 57 years old

Solo/ex-R.E.M. singer. Born 1960.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Nirvana





