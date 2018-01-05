Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders recently called questions about the President’s Trump mental fitness “disgraceful and laughable,” (via CNN).

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose, who has been critical of the current administration before, chimed in with some pointed tweets.

Related: Axl Rose Slams Vice President Pence Over NFL Game ‘PR Stunt’

“Along with several other condescending adjectives the current WH has no room to call virtually anyone disgraceful,” he wrote.

He also called the White House the gold standard of “disgraceful.”

See Axl’s tweets below.

Along with several other condescending adjectives the current WH has no room to call virtually anyone disgraceful. —

Axl Rose (@axlrose) January 04, 2018