ANNIVERSARIES

2012-Van Halen announce that they’ll tour North America in 2012, with David Lee Roth as frontman.

2005-Longtime Doors manager Danny Sugerman dies of lung cancer. The Los Angeles journalist and author, who first encountered the band in the 1960s as a fan, was 50.

1982-Bruce Springsteen guests with The Lord Gunner Group at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey — the first of the Boss’s 40-plus guest appearances of 1982, nearly all of them in New Jersey clubs.

1978-The Sex Pistols play their first US show, at the Great Southeast Music Hall in Atlanta, Georgia.

1976-Bob Dylan releases the Desire album.

1973-Bruce Springsteen releases his first album, Greetings From Asbury Park, New Jersey, on Columbia Records.

1973-Aerosmith releases its self-titled debut album.

1962-The Beatles‘ German-made single of “My Bonnie,” backed with “The Saints (Go Marching In),” comes out in England. The tunes, cut in Hamburg with producer Bert Kaempfert, had already been released — without making waves — in Germany.

BIRTHDAYS

Chris Stein – 67 years old

Blondie guitarist. Born 1950.

Thom Mooney – 69 years old

He played drums in Todd Rundgren‘s ’60s band Nazz (“Open My Eyes,” “Hello It’s Me”) and Fuse, which was a predecessor to Cheap Trick. Born 1948.

Sam Phillips – Died in 2003

The founder of Sun Records (who produced many of his Memphis label’s records) gave Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Rufus Thomas and Johnny Cash their starts. He died of respiratory failure July 30th, 2003 at 80. Born 1923.