People enjoy the Guns N'Roses' concert held at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, on 30 May 2017. Guns N' Roses will give two concerts in Spain, one in Bilbao and another in Madrid on the upcoming 04 June, as part of their world tour 'Not In This Lifetime'. (Photo by Luis Tejido/EFE/Sipa USA)

The wait for Guns N’ Roses to tour again, along with solid performances, mostly drama free, has them moving into the position of 4th highest grossing tour ever! The “Not In This Lifetime” tour, which has moved ahead of Roger Waters “The Wall” tour, has grossed an astounding $475 million so far!

Billboard article HERE

They still have a ways to go to catch U2 , their 360 degrees tour ended up at $736 million putting them in the top spot.