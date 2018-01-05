Bruce Springsteen: “Blinded By The Light”

ALBUM: Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.

YEAR: 1973

WRITER: Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen released his first album, Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J., on Columbia Records on this day (January 5) in 1973.

LYRICS:

Madman drummers bummers and Indians in the summer with a teenage diplomat In the dumps with the mumps as the adolescent pumps his way into his hat With a boulder on my shoulder, feelin’ kinda older, I tripped the merry-go-round With this very unpleasing sneezing and wheezing, the calliope crashed to the ground Some all-hot half-shot was headin’ for the hot spot, snappin’ his fingers, clappin’ his hands And some fleshpot mascot was tied into a lover’s knot with a whatnot in her hand And now young Scott with a slingshot finally found a tender spot and throws his lover in the sand And some bloodshot forget-me-not whispers, “Daddy’s within earshot, save the buckshot, turn up the band” And she was blinded by the light Cut loose like a deuce, another runner in the night Blinded by the light She got down but she never got tight, but she’ll make it alright Some brimstone baritone anti-cyclone rolling stone preacher from the East He says, “Dethrone the dictaphone, hit it in its funny bone, that’s where they expect it least” And some new-mown chaperone was standin’ in the corner all alone, watchin’ the young girls dance And some fresh-sown moonstone was messin’ with his frozen zone to remind him of the feeling of romance Yeah, he was blinded by the light Cut loose like a deuce, another runner in the night Blinded by the light He got down but he never got tight, but he’s gonna make it tonight Some silicone sister with her manager’s mister told me I got what it takes She said, “I’ll turn you on, sonny, to something strong if you play that song with the funky break” And Go-Cart Mozart was checkin’ out the weather chart to see if it was safe to go outside And little Early-Pearly came by in her curly-wurly and asked me if I needed a ride Oh, some hazard from Harvard was skunked on beer, playin’ backyard bombardier Yes, and Scotland Yard was trying hard, they sent some dude with a calling card, he said, “Do what you like, but don’t do it here” Well, I jumped up, turned around, spit in the air, fell on the ground and asked him which was the way back home He said, “Take a right at the light, keep goin’ straight until night, and then, boy, you’re on your own” And now in Zanzibar, a shootin’ star was ridin’ in a side car, hummin’ a lunar tune Yes, and the avatar said, “Blow the bar but first remove the cookie jar, we’re gonna teach those boys to laugh too soon” And some kidnapped handicap was complainin’ that he caught the clap from some mousetrap he bought last night Well, I unsnapped his skull cap and between his ears I saw a gap but figured he’d be all right He was just blinded by the light Cut loose like a deuce, another runner in the night Blinded by the light Mama always told me not to look into the sights of the sun Oh, but Mama, that’s where the fun is I was blinded I was blinded I was blinded