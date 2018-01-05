Dec 22, 2017; Miami, FL, USA;Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban gives a thumbs up to a fan before a game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

I bought mine yesterday to beat the rush, and I’m in for $10 a piece for tonight’s 455 million dollar Mega Millions jackpot. And if I’m (again) unsuccessful in hitting that, there’s Saturday’s Powerball drawing that currently sits at 550 million. Now let’s say one of us hits, and after we not make good on all of those “I’m gonna donate a majority of my winnings to help the poor and to buy all of Kim Jong Un’s nuclear missiles so he’d be a better human being” promises, what are you going to do with all of that money? Love these guys and watch this show religiously and that’s “Shark Tank”. Thanks to You Tube TV, here is Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary and Barbra Corcoran with what you should do. Watch below.

Good luck, I’d follow what they all said, keep my mouth shut then move someplace warm. Have a great weekend and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.