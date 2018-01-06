U2 Heinz Field June 2017Maybe you too will meet someone who was in the sea of people!

Let’s see, to make a short story longer…!

Over the holidays, my very best friend from high school came home to visit. Phil is from a large family, so I try to go with the flow; if he can fit me in, when and where, it’s all good. I’m just happy to see him and his husband Rob! We have a hoot when we get to see each other.

It was in this spirit that we combined our dinner with another friend’s dinner they usually have with Rob’s college friend Jaki. I’m all about friends meeting other friends, and I like the idea of taking the pressure off of Phil and Rob–lots of things to do, not a lot of time to get it all done.

I ended up arriving a few minutes after Phil and Rob, then their friend Jaki arrived. We exchanged pleasantries, and she says I look familiar. Initial questions didn’t get us any closer as to why she thought she had seen me before, so we continued on, and Jaki asked a few more questions. Still the same answer, no, no and no, not there either! Love how Jaki was so dogged.

Out of the blue she asks if I do the GA line for U2 shows. No, I answer, but I have a lot of friends who do. I’m in the back of the GA area for shows, but one of these days I’ll experience the line! Then she says “The Parador!”

YES! The Parador!

When I see U2 in Pittsburgh, The Parador is our secret squirrel place to stay. A beautiful old mansion within in walking distance to Heinz Field complete with Black Labs to make you feel at home! Jaki, her boyfriend, and I were at the same breakfast service the morning after the show! Talk about a small world! A small world and an amazing brain to remember random faces! I was blown away.

The older you get the smaller the world gets, is what I always say! (Also a heads up not to say bad things about people, because everyone knows everyone else!) I don’t know what the odds are, but I love them. And I love when random things like this happen. Serendipity you might call it. I also think the older I get, the more I can appreciate the happy accidents of the world.