ANNIVERSARIES

2001-Fleetwood Mac stops by the White House to serenade outgoing president Bill Clinton eight years after he used their song “Don’t Stop” as his campaign theme.

1993-Bassist Bill Wyman tells London TV host Matthew Lorenzo that he’s quit The Rolling Stones.

1992-George Thorogood and the Destroyers self-titled 1977 debut album is certified gold by the RIAA for half a million sales.

1990-The Rolling Stones set a new record for tour grosses when accountants announce that their Steel Wheels tour has taken in over 100-million-dollars.

1990-Phil Collins tops the Billboard album chart with …but Seriously.

1977-In the aftermath of The Sex Pistols‘ ill-fated December 1st appearance on England’s Today TV program, EMI Records announces that the group has been dropped after releasing only one single.

1976-Former Humble Pie and Herd guitarist Peter Frampton releases the double live album Frampton Comes Alive, which goes on to sell more than 16 million copies worldwide.

1970-Crosby, Stills & Nash play their first show outside the U.S., at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

1968-The Beatles‘ Magical Mystery Tour hits the top spot on the U-S album chart, where it remains for eight weeks. It’s the fourth year in a row that a Beatles album hits number-one in January.

1958-Chuck Berry records “Johnny B. Goode” in Chicago. (Unreleased versions of the song were recorded at other sessions.)

BIRTHDAYS

Malcolm Young – Died in 2017

AC/DC‘s founding rhythm guitarist left them April 2014 to receive treatment for dementia and five months later his permanent departure from the band and retirement from music was announced. He died on November 18th, 2017 at the age of 64. born 1953.

Syd Barrett (Roger Keith Barrett) – Died in 2006

Pink Floyd‘s founding singer and guitarist made two solo albums after his 1968 departure from the group. He retired from music and lived in seclusion until his death on July 7th, 2006 of complications from diabetes at 60. Born 1946.

Doris Troy (Payne) – Died in 2004

The native New Yorker, a onetime Apollo Theater usher, hit the Top 10 in 1963 with “Just One Look,” which The Hollies later covered. She moved to England, where she worked with George Harrison, The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd, among others. After a long battle with emphysema, she died February 16th, 2004 at 67. Born 1937.