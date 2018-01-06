The Beatles: “I Am The Walrus”

ALBUM: Magical Mystery Tour

YEAR: 1967

WRITER: Bruce Springsteen

The Beatles‘ Magical Mystery Tour hit the top spot on the US album chart, where it remained for eight weeks, on this day in 1968. It was the fourth year in a row that a Beatles album hit #1 in January.

LYRICS:

I am he As you are he As you are me And we are all together See how they run Like pigs from a gun See how they fly I’m crying Sitting on a cornflake Waiting for the van to come Corporation tee shirt Stupid bloody Tuesday Man, you been a naughty boy You let your face grow long I am the eggman (Ooh) They are the eggmen, (Ooh) I am the walrus Goo goo g’ joob Mister city p’liceman sitting pretty Little p’licemen in a row See how they fly Like Lucy in the sky See how they run I’m crying I’m crying, I’m crying, I’m crying Yellow matter custard Dripping from a dead dog’s eye Crabalocker fishwife pornographic priestess Boy you been a naughty girl You let your knickers down I am the eggman (Ooh) They are the eggmen (Ooh) I am the walrus Goo goo g’ joob Sitting in an English Garden waiting for the sun If the sun don’t come You get a tan from standing in the English rain I am the eggman They are the eggmen I am the walrus Goo goo g’ joob g’ goo goo g’ joob Expert texpert choking smokers Don’t you think the joker laughs at you? See how they smile Like pigs in a sty, see how they snied I’m crying Semolina pilchards Climbing up the Eiffel Tower Element’ry penguin singing Hare Krishna Man, you should have seen them kicking Edgar Allan Poe I am the eggman (Ooh) They are the eggmen (Ooh) I am the walrus Goo goo g’ joob Goo goo g’ joob G’ goo goo g’ joob Goo goo g’ joob, goo goo g’ goo g’ goo goo g’ joob joob Joob joob…