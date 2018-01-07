7/9/2017 - File photo dated 13/06/04 of David Bowie as he has been honoured with a posthumous award for his final album Blackstar. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Billy Joel kicks off his first solo headlining tour since 1999 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

1999-Rod Stewart announces his separation from his wife of eight years, model Rachel Hunter.

1992-Paul Simon arrives in Johannesburg amid heavy security as the first international artist to perform in South Africa since the lifting of the cultural boycott.

1980-Led Zeppelin gets gold and platinum certifications for In Through the Out Door.

1975-Led Zeppelin fans riot while waiting for tickets to go on sale at the Boston Gardens. The show is cancelled after 30-thousand-dollars’ worth of damage is done.

1972-David Bowie‘s “Changes” is released as a single in the U.K. It’s his first single for his new label, RCA, and the first off Hunky Dory, his debut album for the company and fourth overall. Although it wouldn’t chart in his homeland, it fell just short of becoming his first Top 40 hit here, peaking at number-41 on Billboard‘s Hot 100.

1968-George Harrison begins work on the soundtrack to the movie Wonderwall at EMI’s studios in Bombay, India. Released later in the year to little fanfare, it’s the first solo record by a Beatle.

1964-Cyril Davies dies of leukemia at 31. The British harmonica player co-founded Blues Incorporated, which included future Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, Brian Jones and Charlie Watts, as well as two-thirds of Cream. Later, the Cyril Davies All-Stars featured Jeff Beck, Nicky Hopkins and Long John Baldry.

BIRTHDAYS

Kenny Loggins – 69 years old

Thanks to such hits as “Your Mama Don’t Dance” and “My Music,” he and Jim Messina were rock’s top duo in the years between Simon & Garfunkel and Hall & Oates. He joined Stevie Nicks on “Whenever I Call You (Friend)” and then found solo success with the movie themes “Footloose,” “I’m Alright” (from Caddyshack) and “Danger Zone” (from Top Gun). Born 1948.