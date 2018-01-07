David Bowie “Changes

ALBUM: Hunky Dory

YEAR: 1971

WRITER: David Bowie

David Bowie‘s “Changes” was released as a single in the U.K. on this day in 1972. It was his first single for his new label, RCA, and the first off Hunky Dory, his debut album for the company and fourth overall. Although it wouldn’t chart in his homeland, it fell just short of becoming his first Top 40 hit here, peaking at number-41 on Billboard‘s Hot 100.

LYRICS:

I still don’t know what I was waiting for And my time was running wild A million dead-end streets And every time I thought I’d got it made It seemed the taste was not so sweet So I turned myself to face me But I’ve never caught a glimpse Of how the others must see the faker I’m much too fast to take that test Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes (Turn and face the strange) Ch-ch-changes Don’t want to be a richer man Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes (Turn and face the strange) Ch-ch-changes Just gonna have to be a different man Time may change me But I can’t trace time I watch the ripples change their size But never leave the stream Of warm impermanence and So the days float through my eyes But still the days seem the same And these children that you spit on As they try to change their worlds Are immune to your consultations They’re quite aware of what they’re going through Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes (Turn and face the strange) Ch-ch-changes Don’t tell them to grow up and out of it Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes (Turn and face the strange) Ch-ch-changes Where’s your shame You’ve left us up to our necks in it Time may change me But you can’t trace time Strange fascination, fascinating me Changes are taking the pace I’m going through Ch-ch-ch-ch-Changes (Turn and face the strange) Ch-ch-changes Oh, look out you rock ‘n rollers Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes (Turn and face the strange) Ch-ch-changes Pretty soon now you’re gonna get older Time may change me But I can’t trace time I said that time may change me But I can’t trace time