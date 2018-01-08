Jan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Frances McDormand of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture  Drama during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Golden Globes were held last night in Beverly Hills, California and those give us a couple of things. One, is a peek on perhaps how the Academy Awards are gonna shake out this coming March 4th. The other, it’s a champagne fueled good time featuring all of the beautiful people of screen and stage. And guess what? Everyone behaved. Not one person won the lampshade award for having too much bubbly. It’s like everyone had their bottle of Dom, Moet and sat back and joined the “blackout”. All men and women in attendance wore black to protest the misogyny that’s been prevalent in show business since oh..the beginning of time.

Have a great day and hope you made it into work okay with all that freezing rain that fell during the morning commute.

