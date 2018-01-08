7/9/2017 - File photo dated 13/06/04 of David Bowie as he has been honoured with a posthumous award for his final album Blackstar. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (January 8th) would have been the late David Bowie‘s 71st birthday. For which Rock and Roll Hall of Famer did Bowie once serve as touring keyboardist?

The same year as that tour, 1977, Bowie also produced and played on two albums by this artist.

Bowie would later co-produce with this artist the live album recorded on the tour.

this artist the live album recorded on the tour. Each of them released his own version of one song they wrote together, “China Girl.”

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Van Halen, R-E-M, Patti Smith, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five and The Ronettes are announced as the 2007 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

2000-“Smooth,” by Santana featuring Rob Thomas, begins its 12th and final week at number-one on Billboard‘s Hot 100 singles chart.

1991-Def Leppard guitarist Steve Clark dies of alcohol-related illness at age 30.

1979-Rush are named official “Ambassadors of Music” by the Canadian government.

1975-Led Zeppelin sell out 60-thousand tickets for three concerts at Madison Square Garden in a record-setting four hours.

1966-The Beatles‘ Rubber Soul starts a six-week run as the top-selling album in the U-S. The Beatles had 16 number-one albums in America, including the 2001 hits compilation Beatles One.

1966-The Who and The Kinks perform on the final episode of Shindig! The Who offer a performance of “I Can’t Explain” filmed in London.

1966-The Beatles‘ “We Can Work It Out” becomes their sixth consecutive number-one hit. Elvis Presley (twice) and The Supremes had previously strung together five straight chart-toppers, but six was the first ever by a rock group.

BIRTHDAYS

David Bowie (Jones) – Died in 2016

In a career that spanned half a century, the innovative English singer, guitarist, saxophone player, actor and producer has gone through countless stylistic and visual transformations, from folk to glam rock to soul, pop, electronica and arena rock. He died of cancer at the age of 69 on January 10th, 2016. Born 1947.

Robby Krieger – 71 years old

The Doors guitarist wrote “Light My Fire,” “Touch Me” and a number of the group’s other songs. After the death of Jim Morrison, he and Ray Manzarek continued to perform together until the keyboardist’s death in 2013. Born 1946.

Elvis Presley – Died in 1977

Rock’s first superstar remains its most intriguing figure. The Tupelo native’s 1950s TV appearances with Milton Berle, Steve Allen and Ed Sullivan made him a national sensation. “Heartbreak Hotel” was the first of 18 number-one singles, and “Suspicious Minds” was his last. Manager Colonel Tom Parker then landed “his boy” a contract to make movies in 1956. Some (such as King Creole) were terrific, but by the mid-’60s he was stuck making duds like Double Trouble. An NBC special in 1968 began his comeback, and he was soon the top draw in Las Vegas and around the country. But the breakup of his marriage to Priscilla signaled a self-destructive phase as Presley fell victim to overeating and prescription drug abuse. August 16th, 1977, the day he died at Graceland, has become as important (and more marketable) an occasion as his birthday. Born 1935.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Iggy Pop





