CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel trolled his former team’s winless season on Instagram Sunday, and also received an offer to play in the Canadian Football Legue.

Manziel posted a picture of him doing his famous “money sign” in a Browns uniform with the caption “0-16szn.” That caption has since been removed from the post which has received nearly 200,000 likes.

Manziel, picked No. 22 overall in the 2014 NFL draft by Cleveland, was waived by the Browns on March 11, 2016 following numerous off-the-field incidents that included an assault allegation.

He’s not played football since.

Manziel has been exploring a potential comeback which took a step forward Sunday when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League offered him a contract.

“As per the negotiation list process, Johnny Manziel and his agent recently notified the Tiger-Cats that they had activated the 10-day window during which the Tiger-Cats must offer him a contract or lose his negotiation list rights,” the team said in a statement released Sunday. “That window closed today and we can confirm that we made an offer to Manziel, and that his rights will remain on our negotiation list while discussions with he and his agent continue. We will have no further comment.”

Last month the Canadian Football League cleared the way for Manziel to sign with the club by certifying his eligibility.

The Browns have won just 4 games in the last 3 seasons combined and Manziel has been the winning quarterback for 2 of them.