Lana Del Rey has been blowing up in the alternative and pop world for a few years now. She has a really hypnotic and haunting voice, and she is one of the few talents in today’s pop music scene. Well after rumors began circulating over the weekend, Del Rey took to twitter to confirm that she is being sued by Radiohead for her song “Get Free.”
Radiohead has made it very clear over the last 20 years that they hate “Creep.” Regardless of how much they do or don’t hate their own song, that doesn’t give someone else the right to rip off the song and call it their own. But is that really what Lana Del Rey did here? Because I am having a difficult time hearing the similarities. Check it out for yourself and tell us what you think.
