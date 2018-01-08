By Producer Alanna
7/7/2017 - Thom Yorke from Radiohead performs on the main stage at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Lana Del Rey has been blowing up in the alternative and pop world for a few years now. She has a really hypnotic and haunting voice, and she is one of the few talents in today’s pop music scene. Well after rumors began circulating over the weekend, Del Rey took to twitter to confirm that she is being sued by Radiohead for her song “Get Free.”

Radiohead has made it very clear over the last 20 years that they hate “Creep.” Regardless of how much they do or don’t hate their own song, that doesn’t give someone else the right to rip off the song and call it their own. But is that really what Lana Del Rey did here? Because I am having a difficult time hearing the similarities. Check it out for yourself and tell us what you think.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App
Concert Calendar

Listen Live