The Moody Blues (Justin Hayward, John Lodge, & Graeme Edge) perform at EJ Thomas Hall in Akron, Ohio on December 3, 2012. (Photo Credit: Carl Harp / 98.5 WNCX)

There is no good place to learn that a lifelong friend has passed on. The Moody Blues learned that Ray Thomas died as they returned to port ending the Moody Blues Cruise. The cruise features music, and storyteller type events, many of which involved stories about their recently departed friend and band mate.

Bassist John Lodge told the classic story during the cruise about how Ray fell off stage once in Philadelphia and broke his flute. He asked if anyone in the audience had an extra flute on them…AND SOMEBODY DID! John was on a solo tour last year and took an Uber from New York to Philly. The driver brought up the story because he was sitting with the guy that had the flute!