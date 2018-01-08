John Lee Hooker Crawling King Snake

First Appears on Hooked on Blues LP

John Lee Hooker (August 22, 1917 – June 21, 2001) was an American blues singer, songwriter and guitarist. He was born in Mississippi, performing an electric guitar-style adaptation of Delta blues. Hooker often incorporated other elements. He was a worldwide influence, blues, classic rock, British invasion as the king of the endless boogie, a blues superstar whose droning, hypnotic one-chord grooves were at once both primitive and timeless and thoughtful.