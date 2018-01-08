Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today Network

By Scott T. Sterling

Two classic rock greats that rock great together.

Embodying a wide swath of classic rock styles, Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers are set for a co-headlining North American tour.

The tour kicks off May 10 in Charlotte, NC, with dates through July 14, when the bands perform in Bethel, NY.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 12th at 10 am local time in most cities via the Live Nation website.

The jaunt will mark Steely Dan’s first major tour since the death of founding member, Walter Becker.

See the full tour itinerary below.

5/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

5/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

5/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

5/14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

5/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

5/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

5/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

5/24 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

5/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

5/27 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

5/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

6/1 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/4 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

6/5 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

6/7 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

6/9 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

6/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

6/12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

6/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

6/16 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

6/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

6/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

6/21 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI

6/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

6/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

6/26 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

6/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/2 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

7/3 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

7/6 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/7 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

7/10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/11 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

7/13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/14 – Bethel, NY Bethel Woods @ Center for the Arts