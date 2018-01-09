Jan 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates his game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2018 CFP national championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Usually a game given so much hype never lives up to that hype, not last night in Atlanta where Alabama uses two freshmen to come back and beat Georgia last night. Figures, another coach with Browns ties does well in a location that’s not in Cleveland. Nick Saban should never get that bug to coach in the NFL ever again, because he’s now won 5 college national football championships within the last 9 years.

Thanks to WSB-TV in Atlanta with the recap of last night’s game HERE.

