ANNIVERSARIES

1998-Sonny Bono‘s funeral is held in Palm Springs, California and televised nationally on C-N-N. The musician-turned-Congressman is eulogized by California governor Pete Wilson, Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his ex-wife and former singing partner Cher, who called him her “most unforgettable character.”

1997-David Bowie celebrates his 50th birthday with a concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, Dave Grohl, Lou Reed, Robert Smith of The Cure and Sonic Youth are all on hand.

1984-The Beach Boys hold a press conference in Los Angeles to announce that they’ll continue as a group in the wake of drummer Dennis Wilson‘s death.

1973-Mick Jagger is denied a Japanese visa due to a 1969 drug bust, forcing The Rolling Stones to scrap a planned tour there

1970-Led Zeppelin‘s concert at Royal Albert Hall in London is filmed and recorded by the BBC.

1968-John Lennon is on the cover of Look magazine. In a special issue devoted to the “Sound and Fury in the Arts,” there’s a special pullout section on The Beatles, featuring psychedelic photography by Richard Avedon that is also offered as a special reprint.

1965-Beatles ’65, featuring “I Feel Fine” and “She’s a Woman,” becomes the week’s top-selling LP. It ultimately spends nine weeks atop Billboard‘s album chart.

BIRTHDAYS

David Johansen – 67 years old

New York Dolls/solo/Harry Smiths/Buster Poindexter singer and actor (Car 54, Where Are You?, Scrooged, Let It Ride, Tales From the Darkside: The Movie) Born 1950.

Cassie Gaines – Died in 1977

The sister of Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Steve Gaines joined the band first, as a backup singer, and recommended him to replace Ed King. They both died in the October 20th, 1977 plane crash that also took the life of lead singer Ronnie Van Zant. She was 28. Born 1948.

Jimmy Page – 74 years old

After working as a sessionman in London, playing guitar on numerous hits of the ’60s, he joined The Yardbirds and then formed Led Zeppelin, becoming one of rock’s greatest and most influential instrumentalists. He’s since been in The Firm and Page and Plant (Unledded). Born 1944.

Joan Baez – 76 years old

The folk music legend — who was instrumental in aiding the rise of then-boyfriend Bob Dylan — hit the Top 5 in 1971 with a lyrically imprecise cover of The Band‘s “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.” She was elected to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. Born 1941.







