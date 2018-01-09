Eddie Money – Think I’m In Love

So does it really matter if you hate or love this song? Would believe if you had a mirror on you while it was playing you will be tapping your toes or singing along. You know you do

“Think I’m in Love” is a 1982 hit single by American rock singer Eddie Money from his album No Control. Written by Money and Randy Oda (who is perhaps best known otherwise for his collaborations with former Creedence Clearwater Revival member Tom Fogerty). The song was released as a single and reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and hit #1 on the Billboard Top Tracks chart.

The music video included elements from classic vampire movies (with Eddie Money cast as a quasi-Dracula character). It was one of the most popular early MTV music videos.

The song has been featured in several movies, including Joe Dirt and Paul Blart: Mall Cop.