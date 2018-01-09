Led Zeppelin: “Ramble On”

ALBUM: Led Zeppelin II

YEAR: 1969

WRITER: Jimmy Page, Robert Plant

Jimmy Page celebrates his 74th birthday today (January 9th).

LYRICS:

Leaves are falling all around, It’s time I was on my way. Thanks to you, I’m much obliged for such a pleasant stay. But now it’s time for me to go. The autumn moon lights my way. For now I smell the rain, And with it pain, And it’s headed my way. Sometimes I grow so tired, But I know about one thing I got to do Ramble on, And now’s the time, the time is now to sing my song. I’m goin’ ’round the world, I got to find my girl, On my way. I’ve been this way ten years to the day, Ramble on, Gotta find the queen of all my dreams. Got no time for spreadin’ roots, The time has come to be gone. And though our health we drank a thousand times, It’s time to ramble on Ramble on, And now’s the time, the time is now to sing my song. I’m goin’ ’round the world, I got to find my girl, On my way. I’ve been this way ten years to the day, I gotta ramble on, I gotta find the queen of all my dreams. I tell you no lie Mine’s a tale that can’t be told, My freedom I hold, dear. How years ago in days of old, When magic filled the air. Just in the darkest depths of Mordor I met a girl so fair. But Gollum and the evil one Crept up and slipped away with her, her, her, her, her, yeah. I ain’t nothing I can do no I guess I’ll keep on rambling. I’m gonna sing my song. I gotta find my baby. I’m gonna ramble on, sing my song. Gonna work my way, going round the world, Baby, baby Ramble on baby Do do do do do my baby Ramble on baby Do do do do do my baby I can’t stop this feelin’ in my heart Every time I think of you I think us apart I gotta keep searchin’ for my baby. I gotta keep a-searchin’ for my baby. I can’t find my bluebird! I listen to my bluebird sing, But I, I can’t find my bluebird! I keep rambling. I keep rambling.