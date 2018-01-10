Nov 3, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; ZZ Top member Billy Gibbons gives a thumbs up at City Hall before the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Billy Gibbons solo tour of Australia is far from a crowd pleaser. Playing a total of 7 songs over two nights have left his fans in a less than fanatical mood about him. Anita’s Theater in Thirroul was the scene of the abbreviated shows, which have driven fans to social media to voice their extreme displeasure. As of yet Gibbons management have offered no explanation.

ZZ Top has toured downunder before, so he is aware of the jet lag and travel routine. Time for him to get his tush in gear and do some damage control.