CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – If Browns general manager John Dorsey wants Eliot Wolf to join him here in Cleveland he better not let him leave the building.

Wolf, who was scheduled to meet this week with Dorsey and reportedly interviewed on Tuesday, is a hot commodity since new Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has decided to give him the green light to explore opportunities elsewhere after Green Bay passed Wolf up for their GM job.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN, who covers the Packers, reported Tuesday that Wolf has an offer to join the Oakland/soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders’ tandem of GM Reggie McKenzie and head coach Jon Gruden.

Gutekunst has also offered Wolf the opportunity to remain with the Packers.

Wolf is the son of former Packers and Hall of Fame executive Ron Wolf.

Dorsey is in the midst of evaluating and potentially restructuring the Browns’ personnel department. He has already hired former Packers senior personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith. Although the move has not been formally announced by the team, Highsmith has confirmed that he is joining the Browns, but his official title remains unclear.

Chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta remains with the team but how he fits philosophically with Dorsey, who told 92.3 The Fan in December that he believes analytics comprises just 15 percent of the player evaluation process, fits within the new-look front office. The same can also be said for the Browns’ 2 current vice presidents of player personnel Andrew Berry and Ken Kovash.

Hawk High on Hue – You can’t always judge a coach on his record. At least that’s how former Browns receiver, turned ESPN and podcast personality Andrew Hawkins feels about Hue Jackson and his 1-31 mark with the Browns.

Hawkins explained why Monday night in an interview with Nick Wilson on 92.3 The Fan.

“Hue Jackson is an incredible coach,” Hawkins, who mentioned that he has every reason to criticize Jackson because he was cut by him, said. “The best, if not one of the best coaches that I’ve been around my entire time as a professional football player and I’ve been around 8-plus NFL head coaches.

“There’s other coaches out there that people are raving about that I’ve also been in the room with and, to be honest, I don’t know if I’d let my son play for them.”

You can listen to the full interview with Hawkins here.

Hawkins attributed Jackson’s struggles and Cleveland going winless this year to the veteran purge and youth movement the team undertook in 2016 and continued into 2017.

“They just didn’t have enough veteran depth,” Hawkins said. “That started in 2016 and we’d go into games, and 1 week we had like 30 rookies on the active roster which is a crazy stat. People think, ‘Oh yeah, young talent is great.’ Yes, young talent is great but you really don’t know what you’re doing with it.

“More than half of a college football team against grown men, you just can’t win that way.”

In addition to his work with ESPN, Hawkins has recently launched a podcast with Browns left tackle Joe Thomas called the ‘ThomaHawk podcast’ and it can be found online or through your phone’s podcast utility.

PFF Report Card – ProFootballFocus.com released their rookie season grades Tuesday for all 32 2017 first-round draft picks.

No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett had the fourth-highest grade of the group receiving an 88.4 mark. Browns safety Jabrill Peppers taken 25th overall graded the lowest at 45.5 while tight end David Njoku netted a 69.0 grade. 10 rookies graded worse than Njoku according to the analytics-based website.

Saints cornerback – and Cleveland native – Marshon Lattimore taken 11th overall graded out at 90.7 along with the 31st pick – Cardinals linebacker Reuben Foster while Bills cornerback and No. 27 overall pick Tre’Davious White scored the highest grade at 92.0.

Roster Move – The Browns signed defensive lineman Collin Bevins to the reserve/futures list Tuesday.

Bevins, listed at 6-foot-4, 266 pounds, is a first-year player was originally signed by Arizona as an undrafted free agent before being waived last May. The Iowa native totaled 34 sacks in 52 games at Northwest Missouri State.