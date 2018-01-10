Steely Dan singer Donald Fagen performs at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheater. Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Today’s Question: Steely Dan singer and keyboardist Donald Fagen turns 70 years old today (January 10th). Fagen met his longtime musical partner, the late Walter Becker, in college. Which school did the two attend?

Stumped? Here are some hints.

It’s a small liberal arts college located in Annandale-on-Hudson in upstate New York.

Chevy Chase, Blythe Danner, Larry Hagman and Christopher Guest also went there.

It’s name is the same as a word often used to describe William Shakespeare.

2016-Two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his Darkstar album, rock legend David Bowie dies of liver cancer at home in New York.

2002-U2 tops the annual Rolling Stone Readers Poll as Artist of the Year, Best Band and Best Rock Artist.

2001-Neil Young and Crazy Horse do a surprise show at The Warfield in San Francisco as a warm-up for their apperance at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil the following week.

1997-Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers kick off a 20-night stand at the Fillmore in San Francisco.

1981-John Lennon and Yoko Ono‘s Double Fantasy goes platinum, just over a month after Lennon’s murder.

1978-On their calamitous American tour, The Sex Pistols play the Longhorn Ballroom, a country-western bar in Dallas.

1973-On the final day of a three-night stand at Boston’s Paul’s Mall, Bruce Springsteen does his first major radio interview, on WBCN, and performs an acoustic set there.

1971-Paul McCartney starts recording the Ram album in New York. Sessions at A-&-R Studios, which run through the middle of March, produce such hits as “Another Day” and “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey.”

1969-After an argument with John Lennon, George Harrison walks out on The Beatles‘ Get Back recording session. He won’t return to the group for five days.

1967-The Beatles‘ 1965 Shea Stadium concert is broadcast on ABC TV. “A Hard Day’s Night” leads off the 10-song set, which continues with “Help,” “Twist and Shout,” “I Feel Fine,” “Dizzy Miss Lizzy,” “Ticket to Ride,” “Act Naturally,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Baby’s in Black” and “I’m Down.” The concert film was a co-production of The Beatles and Ed Sullivan, who introduced the Fab Four to the New York crowd.

1949-Vinyl records are introduced.

Michael Schenker – 62 years old

MSG/ex-UFO guitarist. Born 1955.

Pat Benatar (Andrzejewski) – 64 years old

She scored her first three hits in 1980: “Heartbreaker,” “We Live for Love,” “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.” “Love Is a Battlefield” became her biggest chart success in 1983. Born 1953.

Scott Thurston – 65 years old

The keyboardist-guitarist-harmonica player-backing vocalist started his career in Iggy & the Stooges then went mainstream in The Motels, Jackson Browne‘s band and Tom Petty‘s Heartbreakers. Born 1952.

Donald Fagen – 69 years old

Steely Dan/solo singer-keyboardist. Born 1948.

Aynsley Dunbar – 71 years old

The British drummer has been a member of Journey, Jefferson Starship, Whitesnake, Frank Zappa‘s band and The Jeff Beck Group. Born 1946.

Rod Stewart – 72 years old

While still fronting The Faces, the London-born Scotsman topped the charts in 1971 with the solo single “Maggie May.” His raspy and soulful voice has been a radio mainstay ever since. Stewart reached number-one again with “Tonight’s the Night” (’76), the discofied “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” (1978) and “All for Love,” a ’93 soundtrack collaboration with Bryan Adams and Sting from The Three Musketeers. He’s reinvented himself in the 21st Century as a crooner, with a successful series of Great American Songbook CDs. Born 1945.

Ronnie Hawkins – 82 years old

The rockabilly singer was backed by The Hawks, who later renamed themselves The Band. The Arkansas native has worked extensively in Canada and was inducted into the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame in 2004. Born 1935.

Bard College





