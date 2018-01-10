This is one of the top 3 movies that are out right now, “I-Tonya” tells the story of Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding. Primarily focusing on the drama of the 1994 Winter Olympics and the US trials prior to where rival US skater Nancy Kerrigan famously cried “why”, after getting whacked across the legs. So naturally, Tonya Harding is relevant again, is appearing all over the place from last Sunday’s Golden Globes Awards. Harding will be the focus of a 2 hour special, “Truth and Lies, the Tonya Harding Story” which will air tomorrow at 9 pm on Ch. 5.

Of course, the topic of that knee whacking of a rival is featured prominently in the movie, questions asked about it are dusted off after a good almost 24 years later. Which thanks to The Sun, ITV and Good Morning Britain HERE is the combustible exchange between GMB co-host Piers Morgan and Tonya Harding.

You’d figure that since the attack happened in 1994, by 1996 we had all moved onto other things not Tonya Harding you’d figure she’d be happy with all of this new attention. Maybe open up a gift shop to sell broken figurines or something?