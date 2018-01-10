You Shook Me – Led Zeppelin BBC Sessions

In the evolution of Led Zeppelin your primary influence is American Blues. On the original Chess singles, only Willie Dixon is listed as the songwriter, Looking at typical writing styles and patterns Willie Dixon seems to have over four writing formats, highly unusual. In my American Blues research this leads me to think as a theory that Willie Dixon was a publishing genius.

The thought being in the last 1800’s and early 1900’s a great number of musicians not only did know how to read or write music but had no understanding on publishing or protecting their intellectual property. So I believe Willie often wrote down and collected some of the greatest Blues songs ever. Being the smart man he was left us will a huge amount of material that otherwise might have been lost.

One of those songs being “You Shook Me” appears in 1962 recorded by Chicago blues artist Muddy Waters. Again showing how influential American Blues was on the entire British invasion Jeff Beck recorded “You Shook Me” with the first Jeff Beck Group during the sessions for the Truth album in May 1968. Also several renditions of “You Shook Me”, including: the Blues Band, Willie Dixon, Etta James, B.B. King, George Lynch, Artimus Pyle, Mick Taylor and Bryan Adams for his 2014 album Tracks of My Years.

Here is the best recording Led Zeppelin recording of it off the BBC sessions.