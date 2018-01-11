KRT ENTERTAINMENT STORY SLUGGED: SPRINGSTEEN KRT PHOTO BY GEORGE BRIDGES/KRT (KRT121) WASHINGTON, DC August 31 -- Clarence "Big Man" Clemons, saxophone player for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band plays a solo during the band's show in Washington Tuesday. (Photo by KRT) PL KD BL 1999 (Vert) (gsb)

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Late E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons would be 76 years old today (January 11th). In which Martin Scorsese film did he make his acting debut?

Stumped? Here are some hints. It was released in 1977 and stars Liza Minnelli and Robert DeNiro .

and . Clarence played a character named Cecil Powell.

Three years after it was released, Frank Sinatra put out the most famous recording of this movie’s theme song.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Sting hands Bruce Springsteen his second Golden Globe for Best Original Song. This time it’s for “The Wrestler,” from the film of the same title. (His previous win was for “Streets of Philadelphia” from the movie Philadelphia.)

2006-Gene Simmons announces that his Simmons-Abramson Marketing firm will handle the “I Am Indy” marketing campaign for the Indy Racing League in 2006. The KISS bassist co-wrote the campaign’s theme song, “I Am Indy.”

2005-Former Jefferson Airplane drummer Spencer Dryden — who played on their hits “Somebody to Love” and “White Rabbit” and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the group — dies of colon cancer at 66.

2002-Bruce Springsteen helps E Street Band sax player Clarence Clemons celebrate his 60th birthday by joining “The Big Man” onstage in Connecticut.

2000-Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy‘s wife and manager, quits as manager of The Smashing Pumpkins. She says, “I must resign due to medical reasons — Billy Corgan was making me sick!”

1974-The Steve Miller Band‘s single “The Joker” is certified gold.

1964-The Beatles‘ “I Want to Hold Your Hand” enters the Cashbox singles chart. It will crack the rival Billboard chart a week later, on its way to becoming their first US number-one.

1964-The Beatles have their first Australian chart-topper when “I Want to Hold Your Hand” starts a five-week run at number-one there. It will be followed by “I Saw Her Standing There” for seven weeks and “All My Lovin'” for another five — putting the Fab Four atop the Down Under charts for 17 consecutive weeks.

1963-The Beatles release their third single, “Please, Please Me,” in Britain. The B-side is “Ask Me Why.” That day, they do an afternoon show at the Cavern Club in Liverpool. Despite snowy weather, they also perform that night at the Plaza Ballroom in Old Hill, Staffordshire. In addition, they’re seen on the British T-V show Thank Your Lucky Stars singing “Please, Please Me.”

BIRTHDAYS

Charlie Huhn – 66 years old

Foghat/ex-Ted Nugent singer. Born 1951.

Terry Williams – 69 years old

Ex-Dire Straits/ex-Rockpile drummer. Born 1948.

Clarence Clemons – Died in 2011

The sax player known as “The Big Man” in Bruce Springsteen‘s E Street Band had a hit of his own in 1985 with “You’re a Friend of Mine.” He died on June 18th, 2011. Born 1942.

Slim Harpo (James Moore) – Died in 1970

The Louisiana singer and harmonica player went to number-one on the Billboard R&B chart — and number-16 pop — in 1966 with “Baby Scratch My Back.” The Rolling Stones covered his “I’m a King Bee” and “Shake Your Hips.” He died of a heart attack January 31st, 1970 at 46. Born 1924.

TRIVIA ANSWER

New York, New York





