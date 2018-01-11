The Steve Miller Band: “The Joker”

ALBUM: The Joker

YEAR: 1973

WRITER: Eddie Curtis, Ahmet Ertegün, Steve Miller

The Steve Miller Band‘s single “The Joker” was certified gold on this day in 1974.

LYRICS:

Some people call me the space cowboy, yeah Some call me the gangster of love Some people call me Maurice Cause I speak of the pompitous of love People talk about me, baby Say I’m doin’ you wrong, doin’ you wrong Well, don’t you worry baby Don’t worry Cause I’m right here, right here, right here, right here at home Cause I’m a picker I’m a grinner I’m a lover And I’m a sinner I play my music in the sun I’m a joker I’m a smoker I’m a midnight toker I sure don’t want to hurt no one I’m a picker I’m a grinner I’m a lover And I’m a sinner I play my music in the sun I’m a joker I’m a smoker I’m a midnight toker I get my lovin’ on the run Wooo Wooooo You’re the cutest thing That I ever did see I really love your peaches Want to shake your tree Lovey-dovey, lovey-dovey, lovey-dovey all the time Ooo-eee baby, I’ll sure show you a good time Cause I’m a picker I’m a grinner I’m a lover And I’m a sinner I play my music in the sun I’m a joker I’m a smoker I’m a midnight toker I get my lovin’ on the run I’m a picker I’m a grinner I’m a lover And I’m a sinner I play my music in the sun I’m a joker I’m a smoker I’m a midnight toker I sure don’t want to hurt no one Wooo Woooo People keep talking about me baby They say I’m doin’ you wrong Well don’t you worry, don’t worry, no don’t worry mama Cause I’m right here at home You’re the cutest thing I ever did see Really love your peaches want to shake your tree Lovey-dovey, lovey-dovey, lovey-dovey all the time Come on baby and I’ll show you a good time