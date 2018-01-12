Filed Under:billy gibbons, ZZ Top
Nov 1, 2016; Hollywood, FL, USA; ZZ Top member Billy Gibbons performs at Hard Rock Live. Mandatory credit: Ron Elkman-USA TODAY Sports

The Aussie tour of Billy Gibbons is getting out of hand. He was pelted with garbage while trying to get through his 3rd show and ended up cancelling the 4th! Billy was contracted to do a talk about cars and music, but the show was promoted as a full concert. Gibbons didn’t even bring instruments with him!

Once Billy gets all the garbage combed out of his beard there just might be a good song in there somewhere.

 

