KRT PHOTOGRAPH FOR USE AS DESIRED KRT ENTERTAINMENT PHOTO SLUGGED: CLAPTON KRT PHOTOGRAPH BY JOHN DOMAN/ST. PAUL PIONEER PRESS (KRT115-April 16) Eric Clapton sings a cut called ''Father's Eyes,'' Monday, March 30, 1998, at the start of his l998 concert tour at the St. Paul Civic Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Clapton is touring in support of his latest album release, ''The Pilgrim.'' (SP) PL, RT, BL (jak) 1998 (COLOR)

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Cream was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25 years ago today (January 12th, 1993). Eric Clapton co-wrote band’s classic song “Badge.” Who was the other writer, who played rhythm guitar on it under the alias L’Angelo Misterioso.

Stumped? Here are some hints.

Although his band at the time rarely used outside musicians, Clapton played lead guitar on a song by them in 1968.

He and Clapton were both married to the same woman…at different times, of course.

Clapton was both a participant and a musical director at a 2002 memorial concert for this musician.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Paul and Heather McCartney announce a huge contribution to aid victims of last month’s tsunami in Southeast Asia and East Africa. The couple donates one-point-eight-million dollars to the International Rescue Committee.

2005-Rush and Bryan Adams are among a group of Canadian celebrities who take part in a tsunami telethon on Canadian television and radio. Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson is one of the organizers of the event, which raises three-point-two-million dollars.

1998-The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, The Mamas and the Papas, Santana, Lloyd Price and Gene Vincent are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with early influence Jelly Roll Morton and non-performer Allen Toussaint.

1995-The Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin, Neil Young, Al Green, Janis Joplin, Frank Zappa, The Orioles and Martha and The Vandellas are inducted at the 10th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in New York.

1993-Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam sings with the three surviving members of The Doors at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction dinner, which also honors Cream (reunited for the occasion), Creedence Clearwater Revival, Van Morrison, Sly & the Family Stone, Ruth Brown, Etta James, Dick Clark and Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers.

1981-“Woman” is John Lennon‘s first posthumous single release. It will reach number-two on the charts.

1981-The Recording Industry Association of America donates 800 albums to the White House record library, including KISS Alive, Bob Dylan‘s Blonde on Blonde and Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols. President Ronald Reagan issues no comment on the selections.

1977-Keith Richards is fined 750-pounds for cocaine possession plus 250-pounds court costs in London. The drug had been found in his wrecked car seven months earlier. But he is found not guilty of possessing LSD.

1977-The Police, with original guitarist Henri Padovani, rehearse for the first time, in drummer Stewart Copeland’s London apartment.

1970-Badfinger releases “Come and Get It,” a song written and produced by Paul McCartney, on Apple Records.

1969-Led Zeppelin release their self-titled debut album in the US.

1967-The Beatles hire a trumpeter. Producer George Martin makes the call to David Mason, whose piccolo trumpet becomes a highlight of “Penny Lane.”

1966-The Beatles go on vacation. John and Cynthia Lennon and Ringo and Maureen Starr fly from London to Port of Spain, Trinidad for 10 days of sun and fun.

1964-The Beatles sing “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “All My Loving” and “Money (That’s What I Want)” on Sunday Night at the London Palladium, the B-B-C’s counterpart to our Ed Sullivan Show.

BIRTHDAYS

Heather Mills – 49 years old

Paul McCartney‘s ex-wife. Born 1968.

Maggie Bell – 72 years old

After then-Yardbirds manager Peter Grant discovered the Scottish belter singing at a U.S. Air Force base, he changed her band’s name to Stone the Crows. She recorded and toured with then from 1968 through ’73, when she became a solo artist on Led Zeppelin‘s Swan Song label, which Grant, now Zep’s manager, oversaw. Born 1945.

Maharishi Mahesh Yogi (Mahesh Prasad Varma) – Died in 2008

The Beatles‘ onetime guru is reputedly the subject of John Lennon‘s “Sexy Sadie.” He died of natural causes on February 12th, 2008 at 90. Born 1918.

TRIVIA ANSWER

George Harrison





