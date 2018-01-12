CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – While Hue Jackson survived, some on his staff did not following an 0-16 season.

The Browns announced changes to Jackson’s coaching staff that were made this week, including the additions of Adam Henry as the new receivers coach and Ken Zampese as the new quarterbacks coach.

“Adam Henry and Ken Zampese are two really good coaches that I was fortunate to work with earlier in my career,” Jackson said in a statement released by the team announcing the moves. “They have successful track records, having coached and helped develop some really good football players. They will demand a lot of our players and challenge them to become their best.”

Jackson is still searching for a new offensive coordinator and now a special teams coordinator after Chris Tabor left the Browns to take the same job with the Bears. Chicago officially announced the addition of Tabor Friday morning.

Jackson fired quarterbacks coach David Lee, special teams assistant Shawn Mennenga, special teams quality control coach Stan Watson as well as running backs/run game coordinator Kirby Wilson.

“At the end of each season, you have to evaluate everything,” Jackson said. “The coaching staff is obviously a big part of that process and it starts with me. The truth of the matter is, we need to improve in every area. These are difficult decisions and for the coaches we’ve decided to part with, we thank them. They are good men, that have worked extremely hard and I appreciate their efforts.”

Al Saunders, who previously served as the receivers coach and a senior offensive assistant will remain with the team and transition to an advisory role for Jackson. His official title will be senior assistant/special projects.

Henry, who brings 21 years of coaching experience – 13 on the college level and – in the NFL to Cleveland, spent the past 2 seasons (2016-17) as the Giants receivers coach.

Zampese, who was fired last season by the Bengals as offensive coordinator, spent 15 years in Cincinnati where he worked with Carson Palmer and Andy Dalton as both quarterbacks helped lead a turnaround for the franchise.