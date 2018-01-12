Badfinger: “Come and Get It”

ALBUM: Magic Christian Music

YEAR: 1969

WRITER: Paul McCartney

Badfinger released “Come and Get It,” a song written and produced by Paul McCartney, on Apple Records on this day (January 12) in 1970.

LYRICS:

If you want it, here it is come and get it Mmmm, make your mind up fast If you want it, anytime I can give it But you better hurry cause it may not last Did I hear you say that there must be a catch Will you walk away from a fool and his money If you want it, here it is come and get it But you better hurry cause it’s going fast If you want it, here it is come and get it, Mmmm, make your mind up fast If you want it, anytime I can give it But you better hurry cause it may not last Did I hear you say that there must be a catch Will you walk away from a fool and his money Sonny, if you want it, here it is come and get it But you better hurry cause it’s going fast You’d better hurry cause it’s going fast Fool and his money Sonny, if you want it, here it is come and get it But you better hurry cause it’s going fast You’d better hurry cause it’s going fast You’d better hurry cause it’s going fast