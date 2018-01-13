ANNIVERSARIES

2014-Fleetwood Mac‘s publicist confirms that Christine McVie is rejoining the band as a full-time member.

2007-At the Adult Video News Awards in Las Vegas, Eddie Van Halen wins the Best Music prize for two songs he wrote for the porno film Sacred Sin.

1996-Peter Frampton marries Tina Elferts.

1986The ex-members of The Sex Pistols and the late Sid Vicious‘s mother sue former manager Malcolm McLaren for a million pounds in unpaid royalties. The suit is later settled out of court.

1984-On his 30th birthday, Yes guitarist Trevor Rabin suffers a ruptured spleen in a Miami swimming pool accident, causing the group’s U-S tour to be postponed.

1978-The Police begin recording their debut album, Outlandos D’Amour, at Surrey Sound Studios in England.

1975-Alice Cooper is the guest star as The Smothers Brothers launch another variety series, this time on NBC.

1973-Eric Clapton does a pair of concerts at the Rainbow in London, marking his return from a period of inactivity due to drug addiction. Pete Townshend, Steve Winwood, Ron Wood and Jim Capaldi are among those in his band for the shows, which are recorded and later released as a live album.

1970-Steel Mill, the New Jersey club band led by a young Bruce Springsteen, does its first West Coast show at The Matrix in San Francisco.

1969-The Beatles release the soundtrack album for Yellow Submarine. Along with the title track, Side A includes “All You Need Is Love,” “All Together Now,” “Hey Bulldog,” “Only a Northern Song” and “It’s All Too Much.” The other side consists of instrumentals by The George Martin Orchestra. That night in London, The Beatles meet at Ringo Starr‘s home to iron out their differences. Unfortunately, the rift, especially between George Harrison and John Lennon, remains wide.

BIRTHDAYS

Chris Thomas – 70 years old

The English record producer has worked with everyone from The Beatles (as an engineer on the White Album) to Procol Harum, Roxy Music, Badfinger, Pink Floyd, The Pretenders, INXS and Elton John. He also produced The Sex Pistols‘ punk landmark Never Mind The Bollocks. Born 1947.