Yes: “Owner of a Lonely Heart”

ALBUM: 90125

YEAR: 1983

WRITERS: Trevor Rabin, Jon Anderson, Chris Squire, Trevor Horn

On his 30th birthday (January 13, 1984), Yes guitarist Trevor Rabin suffered a ruptured spleen in a Miami swimming pool accident, causing the group’s US tour to be postponed.

LYRICS:

Move yourself You always live your life Never thinking of the future Prove yourself You are the move you make Take your chances win or lose her See yourself You are the steps you take You and you – and that’s the only way Shake – shake yourself You’re every move you make So the story goes Owner of a lonely heart Owner of a lonely heart Much better than – a Owner of a broken heart Owner of a lonely heart Say – you don’t want to chance it You’ve been hurt so before Watch it now The eagle in the sky How he dancin’ one and only You – lose yourself No not for pity’s sake There’s no real reason to be lonely Be yourself Give your free will a chance You’ve got to want to succeed Owner of a lonely heart Owner of a lonely heart Much better than – a Owner of a broken heart Owner of a lonely heart Owner of a lonely heart After my own decision They confused me so My love said never question your will at all In the end you’ve got to go Look before you leap And don’t you hesitate at all – no no Owner of a lonely heart Owner of a lonely heart Owner of a lonely heart Owner of a lonely heart Much better than – a Owner of a broken heart Owner of a lonely heart [repeat] Owner of a lonely heart Sooner or later each conclusion Will decide the lonely heart It will excite it will delight It will give a better start Owner of a lonely heart Owner of a lonely heart Don’t deceive your free will at all Don’t deceive your free will at all Don’t deceive your free will at all Just receive it Owner of a lonely heart