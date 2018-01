Jefferson Airplane: “Somebody To Love”

ALBUM: Surrealistic Pillow

YEAR: 1966

WRITER: Darby Slick

On this day in ’67 (January 14), the first “Human Be-In” is held in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, with music by The Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Quicksilver Messenger Service and Dizzy Gillespie.

LYRICS:

When the truth is found To be lies And all the joy Within you dies Don’t you want somebody to love? Don’t you need somebody to love? Wouldn’t you love somebody to love? You better find somebody to love Love When the garden flowers Baby, are dead, yes And your mind, your mind Is so full of red Don’t you want somebody to love? Don’t you need somebody to love? Wouldn’t you love somebody to love? You better find somebody to love Your eyes, I say your eyes May look like his Yeah, but in your head, baby I’m afraid you don’t know where it is Don’t you want somebody to love? Don’t you need somebody to love? Wouldn’t you love somebody to love? You better find somebody to love Tears are running They’re all running down your breast And your friends, baby They treat you like a guest Don’t you want somebody to love? Don’t you need somebody to love? Wouldn’t you love somebody to love? You better find somebody to love