ANNIVERSARIES

2015-The Black Crowes‘ hiatus turns into a full-fledged split when guitarist Rich Robinson issues a statement blaming his brother Chris for wanting to change how the band’s members are paid.

2008-Ringo Starr releases Liverpool 8, his first studio album for Capitol since 1974’s Goodnight Vienna.

2002-George Harrison‘s first post-Beatles single, 1970’s “My Sweet Lord,” is re-released.

1992-Former Elton John, Procol Harum and Spencer Davis Group bassist Dee Murray dies of cancer in Nashville at 45. Murray played on nine Elton albums from 1971’s Tumbleweed Connection through 1976’s Here and There, then rejoined him in 1980 for seven more, starting with 21 at 33.

1992-Jimi Hendrix, The Yardbirds, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Booker T. & the M-G’s, Johnny Cash, Bill Graham, The Isley Brothers and Sam & Dave are all inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.