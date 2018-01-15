Listen to Slats Tuesday through Friday morning at 7:30am for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets to the Monsters Cleveland Rocks Night as they take on the Iowa Wild at Quicken Loans Arena Saturday, January 27th at 7:00pm. The first 10,000 fans receive a Monsters Rock n Roll t-shirt!
It’s all courtesy of the Cleveland Monsters and 98.5 WNCX.
CLEVELAND MONSTERS JANUARY 27TH TICKET – HEADLINE OR DEADLINE GIVEAWAY
Contest Date Range: January 16, 2018 7:00am –January 19, 2018 8:00am
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Cleveland Monsters January 27th ticket Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays, from Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 through Friday, January 19th, 2018 between 7:00am and 8:00am ET for the cue to call. The designated caller at 216-578- 1985 who correctly selects the true headline out of the three (3) provided will receive four (4) tickets to see the Cleveland Monsters versus the Iowa Wild at Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 7:00pm ET courtesy of the Cleveland Monsters. Approximate retail value is $92.00 per four pack. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.