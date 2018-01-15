Listen to Slats Tuesday through Friday morning at 7:30am for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets to the Monsters Cleveland Rocks Night as they take on the Iowa Wild at Quicken Loans Arena Saturday, January 27th at 7:00pm. The first 10,000 fans receive a Monsters Rock n Roll t-shirt!

It’s all courtesy of the Cleveland Monsters and 98.5 WNCX.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS JANUARY 27TH TICKET – HEADLINE OR DEADLINE GIVEAWAY