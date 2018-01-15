Listen Tuesday through Friday at the workforce winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm, 4:25pm and 8:25pm for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets to the Progressive Insurance International Motorcycle Show January 26th through the 28th at the I-X Center.

Check out exciting attractions including the stunt show, grease and gears garage, the Progressive Parlor and more!

For more information please visit motorcycleshows.com.

PROGRESSIVE INTERNATIONAL MOTORCYCLE SHOW APPT GIVEAWAY