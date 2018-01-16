6/18/2017 - File photo dated 03/05/65 of the Beatles (left - right) John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and George Harrison on Salisbury Plain during the filming of 'Help', as Sir Paul celebrates his 75th birthday. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

It’s been almost 50 years since the Beatles made their famous visit to the Maharishi Maresh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. Beatlemania is still going strong there. A Beatles themed cafe, gallery, and a planned museum gives the place a real Liverpool-on-the Ganges feel.

Thought the Beatles had some bad feelings about the visit, they did manage to get a lot of songs for the white album out of it.