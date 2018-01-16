CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The drama surrounding whether or not Hue Jackson will hire an offensive coordinator took another turn Monday.

Mike Mularkey, fired by the Tennessee Titans on Monday – a day after it was reported he was set to receive a contract extension from the club, will be considered for the job by Jackson according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport also said that the Browns will interview TCU co-offensive coordinator Curtis Luper for the running backs coach opening.

Jackson interviewed Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan last week. He also hired former Bengals offensive coordinator Ken Zampese to be his new quarterbacks coach as part of a staff shakeup that was announced on Friday.

Mularkey has spent 23 years in NFL as a coach – nearly 6 as a head coach with Buffalo (2004-2005), Jacksonville (2012-2013) and Tennessee (2015-2018) plus 8 more as a coordinator for the Steelers, Dolphins and Falcons.

Mularkey and the Titans beat the Browns 12-9 in overtime on Oct. 22, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Tennessee finished the regular season 9-7 for a second straight year but lost to New England in the divisional round on Saturday 35-14. Mularkey took over the Titans with 2 games remaining in the 2015 season after Ken Whisenhunt was fired.

Shurmur to Giants – Former Browns head coach and current Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is going to get a second crack at leading a franchise.

The New York Giants will hire him as their next head coach once the Vikings are eliminated from the playoffs according to multiple reports from ESPN and NFL media. Minnesota will face the Eagles Sunday in the NFC Championship game to be played in Philadelphia.

Shurmur went 9-23 in 2 season with the Browns which spanned 2011-12 before being fired by owner Jimmy Haslam because he wanted to bring in his own people to run the team after buying it from the Lerner family trust for nearly 1 billion. FOrmer team president Mike Holmgren and general manager Tom Heckert were also fired by Haslam, who has fired 2 team presidents, a CEO, 4 general managers and 3 head coaches in 5 years.

McDaniels to Colts – If you had hoped Josh McDaniels would be the Browns’ next coach in 2019, too late.

The Indianapolis Colts are set to name the Patriots’ offensive coordinator their next head coach according to ESPN and NFL Media.

The Browns, citing his leadership skills and ability, kept Jackson for a third season despite his NFL-record-worst 1-31 mark over his first 2 seasons in Cleveland.