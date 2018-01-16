12/29/2017 - File photo dated 26/10/1965 of (left-right) Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison of The Beatles holding their MBEs. Ringo Starr, has been awarded a Knighthood for services to music in the New Year Honours list. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: George Harrison had his last number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100 30 years ago today (January 16th, 1988). What song was it?

Stumped? Here are some clues. It hit the top of the charts the week before The Beatles ‘ Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

‘ Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. It was his only number-one single that he didn’t write.

It was written by Rudy Clark and originally recorded by American R&B singer James Ray.

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Mott the Hoople announces plans to reunite for a run of shows in London in October. The original five have not played together since the ’70s, but the role of drummer Dale Griffin is severely limited as he is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.



2007-America releases Here and Now, a CD of new material and live recordings of the group’s classics.

1997-Joni Mitchell and Phil Spector are inducted into The Songwriters Hall of Fame.

1992-A day after he inducts Jimi Hendrix into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Neil Young plays with Booker T. & the M-G’s at New York’s Lone Star Roadhouse.

1992-Mick Jagger attends the US premiere of his movie Freejack at Mann’s Chinese Theatre in L.A.

1991-The Byrds, Ike and Tina Turner, Wilson Pickett, The Impressions, John Lee Hooker, LaVern Baker and Jimmy Reed are inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the annual ceremony in New York.

1984-The Rolling Stones shoot videos for “She Was Hot” and “Too Much Blood” in Mexico City.

1980-Paul McCartney begins a 10-day stretch in a Japanese jail after half a pound of marijuana is found in his luggage at Tokyo Airport.

1978-Sid Vicious of The Sex Pistols is hospitalized in New York after an overdose of heroin.

1970-Eight John Lennon lithographs are confiscated from a London gallery by Scotland Yard’s Obscene Publications Squad. The offending works are nude line drawings of John and Yoko Ono.

1957-The Cavern Club opens. The former Liverpool jazz club will help launch The Beatles‘ career in the early ’60s.

TRIVIA ANSWER

“Got My Mind Set on You”





