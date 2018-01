Bette Midler: “Beast of Burden”

ALBUM: Cloud Nine

YEAR: 1987

WRITERS: Rudy Clark

George Harrison had his last #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 30 years ago today (January 16th).

LYRICS:

I got my mind set on you I got my mind set on you I got my mind set on you I got my mind set on you But it’s gonna take money A whole lotta spending money It’s gonne take plenty of money To do it right child It’s gonna take time A whole lot of precious time It’s gonna take patience and time, ummm To do it, to do it, to do it, to do it, to do it, To do it right child I got my mind set on you I got my mind set on you I got my mind set on you I got my mind set on you And this time I know it’s for real The feelings that I feel I know if I put my mind to it I know that I really can do it I got my mind set on you Set on you I got my mind set on you Set on you But it’s gonna take money A whole lotta spending money It’s gonna take plenty of money To do it right child It’s gonna take time A whole lot of precious time It’s gonna take patience and time, ummm To do it, to do it, to do it, to do it, to do it, To do it right child I got my mind set on you I got my mind set on you I got my mind set on you I got my mind set on you And this time I know it’s for real The feelings that I feel I know if I put my mind to it I know that I really can do it But it’s gonna take money A whole lotta spending money It’s gonna take plenty of money To do it right child It’s gonna take time A whole lot of precious time It’s gonna take patience and time, ummm To do it, to do it, to do it, to do it, to do it, To do it right Set on you Set on you