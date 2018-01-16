Aug 12, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Australia kangaroo balloon animal in the stands with the fans during the men's individual archery competition in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Sambodromo. Mandatory Credit: Eric Seals-USA TODAY Sports

Southern California is known for those world famous police chases and look who police in Australia were chasing, in pursuit of HERE. I’m assuming it was a low speed chase. Wallaby’s are like kangaroos right? They hop of two feet. And how do you shoo, or convince a wallaby that hopping across a bridge during the morning rush hour isn’t such a good idea?

Thanks to 9 News In Sydney, Australia for the video play by play of this chase. Have a great day.

