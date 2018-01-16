Listen to Slats Tuesday through Friday morning at 6:10am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see blues legend Buddy Guy at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Thursday, April 12th at 7:30pm.
21 & older only.
It’s all courtesy of Live Nation and 98.5 WNCX.
BUDDY GUY – TRIVIA GIVEAWAY
Contest Date Range: January 16, 2018 6:00am – January 19, 2018 7:00am
Contest Rules:
For the Buddy Guy Ticket – Trivia Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays only from Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 through Friday, January 19th, 2018 between 6:00am and 7:00am ET for the cue to call. The designated caller at 216-578- 1985 who correctly answers the daily trivia question will receive two (2) tickets to see Buddy Guy in concert at the hard Rock Rocksino – Northfield Park on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 7:30pm courtesy of Live nation. Approximate retail value is $79.00 per pair. Participants must be 21 years of age or older. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.