Listen to WNCX Tuesday through Friday evening for your chance to win a family four pack of passes to the Cleveland Foundation Ice Skating Rink on Public Square including skate rental!

PUBLIC SQUARE ICE SKATING – EVENING GIVEAWAY

Contest Date Range: January 16, 2018  7:00pm – January 19, 2018 11:59pm
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Public Square Ice Skating Evening Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays only from Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 through Friday, January 19th, 2018 between 7:00pm and 11:59pm ET  for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 1985 will receive four (4) one-session tickets to the Public Square Ice Skating Rink including skate Rental valid through February 28, 2018 courtesy of Public Square. Approximate retail value is $40.00 per four pack. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

