Jan 1, 2018, King of Prussia, PA, USA; The first super moon of 2018 rises behind the Pennsylvania Columns statue at Valley Forge National Historical Park. Mandatory credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

In the last few days, we’ve had erroneous incoming missile warnings issued for Hawaii and just recently Japan. So say if you were out walking your dog last night around 8:15 PM-ish did you duck and cover when you saw that big bright flash? It could be seen in six US States and Canada and thanks to WXYZ-TV in Detroit HERE is the story behind that meteor that flew through the sky last night.

Have a great day and thanks.

https://www.wxyz.com/news/head-of-astronomy-at-cranbrook-believes-meteor-landed-near-mount-clemens

