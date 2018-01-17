CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was named to the NFL’s All-Rookie team Tuesday by the Pro Football Writers Association of America.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft was the only member of the Browns’ heralded 10-member 2017 draft class to receive recognition.

Garrett led the Browns with 7 sacks – tied for third-most by a Browns rookie – and he finished tied for second among NFL rookies in sacks despite playing in only 11 games that saw him make 9 starts. Garrett racked up 31 tackles (19 solo), six tackles for loss, a pass defensed, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his rookie season.

“I did well but not up to my standards,” Garrett said on Dec. 29 when asked to assess his first NFL season prior to the finale in Pittsburgh. “I want to be a force in this league and didn’t feel like I did that this year. But there’s always next year and there’s always the next game.”

The Texas A&M standout came into the league hoping to set all kinds of records as a rookie with hopes of being named Defensive Rookie of the Year and making the Pro Bowl but injuries derailed those dreams quickly. He missed the first four games of the season due to an ankle sprain after a teammate inadvertently stepped on it during practice on Sept. 6, 2017.

“I’m never going to make excuses,” Garrett said. “You can’t make excuses out on the football field because nobody’s going to take excuses. It’s not like you’re going to be going by a guy and you’re going to limp and he’s going to move out of the way.

“It might’ve been bothering me, but I’m never going to say it’s affected me or it kept me from getting to the quarterback. It got to me mentally.”

Garrett also missed the Browns’ trip to London after suffering a concussion against Tennessee on Oct. 22.

“I feel like if I’m able to be healthy the whole season, not have any setbacks, then I can achieve those goals and exceed them,” Garrett said.

Garrett joined Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (2004) and former Browns linebacker Barkevious Mingo (2013) as the only rookies since 2004 to record a sack in each of his first three NFL games.

The New Orleans Saints led all teams with 4 All-Rookie team selections – running back Alvin Kamara, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and safety Marcus Williams.

Kansas City Chiefs running back and Willoughby South High School alum Kareem Hunt was named the Rookie of the Year as well as co-offensive rookie of the year along with Kamara.

Lattimore, a Glenville High School product, was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Here is the complete 2017 PFWA All-Rookie Team:

Offense

QB – Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

RB – Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

WR – Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams; Juju Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

TE – Evan Engram, New York Giants

C – Pat Elflein, Minnesota Vikings

G – Dan Feeney, Los Angeles Chargers; Jermaine Eluemunor, Baltimore Ravens, and Ethan Pocic, Seattle Seahawks (tie)

T – Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos; Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints

Defense

DL – Derek Barnett, Philadelphia Eagles; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns; Carl Lawson, Cincinnati Bengals; Dalvin Tomlinson, New York Giants

LB – Jarrad Davis, Detroit Lions; Reuben Foster, San Francisco 49ers; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

CB – Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills

S – Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Marcus Williams, New Orleans Saints

Special Teams

PK – Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

P – Rigoberto Sanchez, Indianapolis Colts

KR – Ryan Switzer, Dallas Cowboys

PR – Jamal Agnew, Detroit Lions

ST – Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals