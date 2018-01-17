14 June 2013 - Boston, Massachusetts - Mick Taylor, Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones. The Rolling Stones "50 & Counting" Tour live at TD Garden. Photo Credit: Randy Pollick/AdMedia/Sipa USA

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: One-time Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor turns 69 today (January 16th). What is the first Stones song to feature Taylor?

Stumped? Here are some hints.

Taylor wasn’t officially a Stone yet when he played lead guitar on it in June of 1969.

The song was a standalone single that appeared on the band’s second hits compilation just a couple months its initial release.

A very different take on this song, with Taylor playing slide guitar, appears under a different title on the Let It Bleed album.

ANNIVERSARIES

2016-Mott the Hoople drummer Dale Griffin, who had a second career after the band as a record producer and staff producer for BBC Radio, dies of early onset Alzheimer’s at 67.

2007-Slash is inducted into Hollywood’s Rockwalk.

2004-Art Garfunkel is charged with marijuana possession after his limo is stopped for speeding in upstate New York. The state trooper who pulls the car over says he smells pot and finds a small quantity of it in the singer’s pocket.

2004-In Atlanta, Bono accepts the Salute to Greatness Award from Coretta Scott King, widow of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior, for his humanitarian efforts.

2001-Metallica announce that bassist Jason Newsted has left the band. He calls his reasons “private and personal,” but cites “physical damage” he had done to himself over the years as a factor.

2000-Santana‘s Supernatural wins Favorite Pop-Rock Album at the American Music Awards.

1996-David Bowie, Pink Floyd, Jefferson Airplane, The Velvet Underground, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Little Willie John, Pete Seeger, The Shirelles and radio pioneer Tom Donahue enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the organization’s 11th annual induction ceremony.

1990-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame holds its annual induction ceremony in New York City, enshrining Hank Ballard, Bobby Darin, The Four Seasons, The Four Tops, The Kinks, The Platters, Simon & Garfunkel and The Who.

1984-Linda McCartney is arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport and charged with marijuana possession. She was flying in from Barbados, where she and Paul had been fined for a similar offense.

1975-Blondie plays its first show at CBGB in New York.

1974-Bob Dylan releases Planet Waves.

1969-Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts publishes Ode to a High Flying Bird, a book in tribute to jazz great Charlie Parker.

1967-The Beatles add a session man to “Penny Lane” — David Mason plays piccolo trumpet for a mid-song solo and final flourish.

1967-John Lennon begins writing the lyrics for The Beatles‘ “A Day in the Life.” Later in the day, he and Paul McCartney make some changes to the words to the song, which will become a highlight of Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

BIRTHDAYS

Kid Rock (Robert James Ritchie) – 47 years old

The Grammy-nominated Michigan native started out as a rapper but expanded into southern rock, pop and heartland country. He was Soundscan’s best-selling male solo musician of the 2000s and was briefly married to Pamela Anderson. Born 1971.

Mick Taylor – 70 years old

The guitarist replaced the late Brian Jones in The Rolling Stones from 1969 through ’74. “Honky Tonk Women” marked his debut with the band. The It’s Only Rock and Roll album was his swan song, although he did guest with the band on its 50 and Counting tour in 2013. Born 1948.

Domenic Troiano – Died in 2005

The Italian-born, Canadian-resident guitarist replaced Joe Walsh in The James Gang in 1972, then joined The Guess Who in 1974, playing on two albums before they disbanded. He later led the Dominic Troiano Band. He died of cancer May 24th, 2005 at 59. Born 1946.

TRIVIA ANSWER

“Honky Tonk Women”





