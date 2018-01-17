Feb 15, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A tribute to Glenn Frey is performed during the 58th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

Cindy Frey, widow of Eagles singer/songwriter Glenn Frey, has filed a wrongful death suit against the doctor and hospital that treated him. This action comes 2 days before the 2 year limit for suits of this type.

This may explain why everyone was blindsided by his death. It was common knowledge that he was ill, but not as critically ill as it turned out to be.